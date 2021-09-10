Ola Studio

Our Layflat Weekly Planners are made with the same specialist layflat binding as our signature notebooks, so open effortlessly at any page no matter how far into the year you are! They’ve been designed with undated pages, so you can make a start at any point during the year. Inside the 300gsm embossed cover you’ll find 52 weekly spreads, each minimally styled with columns for to-do lists, room for evening plans as well as space for your notes and scribbles. We rigorously tested multiple layouts in the studio before settling on our favourite, designed to motivate and not overwhelm. For those times when you need a little more space we’ve included 12 ruled pages at the back – perfect for mapping ideas or notes on the go. Sometimes with an undated planner it’s easy to lose track of the day (all too often we’ve found ourselves writing in the wrong numbers!) That’s why each of our planners comes partnered with a two-year calendar insert, so you can easily check a date and keep focused on all those ideas in the making.