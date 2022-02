Archer and Olive

A5 Crescent Moon With Gold Edges Blackout Dot Grid Notebook

$38.50

Buy Now Review It

At Archer and Olive

With black, ultra thick 160gsm pages, you can bullet journal in our BLACKOUT dot grid journal with ease since there’s no ghosting or bleeding. Perfect for gel pens, or even paint, meaning this is the only black paper bullet journal you ever need!