Spectrum

A10 Small Fan Brush

£4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Small FanUse the soft fanned bristles to sweep highlighter across the cheekbones, brow bonne, bridge of the nose and cupids bow for a subtle glowing finish.This brush can also be used to sweep away any excess shadow from beneath the eyes. All brushes are made from the highest quality synthetic hair.No Unicorns were harmed in the making of our products. Proud to be vegan registered and cruelty free.WOODEN HANDLE, ALUMINIUM FERRULE, TAKLON BRISTLES