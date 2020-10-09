Tineco

A10 Hero Cordless Stick/handheld Vacuum Cleaner

$199.99 $149.99

High performance 350W motor provides powerful suction for deep, thorough, multi-surface cleaning Lightweight, cordless design easily maneuvers through every room Long-lasting battery delivers up to 25 minutes of uninterrupted runtime Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices A10 HERO model includes 3 Specialized Brushes: Multi-tasker, High-Torque Power Brush, Mini Brush, 2-in1 Dusting Brush, and features a Hair Cleaning Tool and Crevice Tool