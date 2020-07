Papier

A Year Of Plans

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

Our mid-year planners have you covered from July 1 2020 to July 5 2021. Inside, you’ll find weekly, monthly and yearly overviews, plus plenty of space for all your goals, important deadlines and to-dos. Perfect for a new academic year or pencilling fun plans for summer and beyond. Complete with a navy ribbon marker.