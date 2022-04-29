Mr & Mrs Smith

A Voucher Towards A Stay At The Pig On The Beach Hotel For Two, Dorset

With a Mr & Mrs Smith voucher on your wedding gift list you can put the value towards any of their expertly curated hotel stays. Here is some inspo for your next adventure... "Overlooking the stunning Studland bay The Pig - on the Beach is the perfect place to stay for manor-house chic and beachy walks.The rooms are cosy yet plush and offer the perfect sanctuary for lounging in a sumptuous robe after a day by the sea. Start your day with a coastal clifftop walk, then head back to the hotel bar for a warming coffee (or cocktail) on their exceedingly comfortable sofas. Enjoy a long lunch or supper at the hotel's restaurant, The Conservatory. The menu changes daily and prides itself on using locally grown ingredients - the presentation of each dish really is photograph-worthy."