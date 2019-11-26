Graphic Image

A Very Modern Dictionary: An Invaluable Reference To Keep You Winning

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Trouble negotiating the modern world-- what with all these newfangled words and phrasesà Do you know your bromance from your dudevorce, your turnt from your on fleekà How about bae or doe. Or FOMO, lit AF, tea (not the drink), and dead (not the state of nonbeing)à How about the other meaning of thirstyà And do you know how to throw shadeà We get it—communicating in the modern world is hard. Let us be your guide. Bound by hand. Hardcover. Made in USA. SIZE112 pages. 4.5"W x 0.6"H x 7.3"L.