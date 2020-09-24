Khaled Hosseini

A Thousand Splendid Suns

'Hosseini has done it again ... A Thousand Splendid Suns is a triumph. In Khaled Hosseini, Afghanistan has at last found a voice' - The Financial Times Mariam is only fifteen when she is sent to Kabul to marry Rasheed. Nearly two decades later, a friendship grows between Mariam and a local teenager, Laila, as strong as the ties between mother and daughter. When the Taliban take over, life becomes a desperate struggle against starvation, brutality and fear. Yet love can move a person to act in unexpected ways, and lead them to overcome the most daunting obstacles with a startling heroism.