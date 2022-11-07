Tillie Cole

A Thousand Boy Kisses

Discover the love story which has stolen and broken TikTok's heart with over 40 million views Rune and Poppy met as children and quickly fell in love. As they grew older their love became stronger, before Rune returned to Norway. Convinced neither time nor distance can keep them apart they promised to be faithful. Two years later Rune is back, though not the boy Poppy remembers. Is there still a way back to each other after all this time? And will the secret Poppy is carrying bring them closer together or separate them for ever? Discover the story that will break your heart twice yet make you believe true love lasts for eternity . . .