Dr. Oracle

A-thera Sunblock Spf 50

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Have acne-prone skin and feel nervous to apply any sunscreen for fear that it will clog your pores? This sunscreen was made to ease any of those fears. With a lightweight consistency, this gel-cream sun block glides easily into skin like silk and blends in fast, leaving a matte finish with no oily sheen. Infused with centella asiatica extract to calm down any inflammation and bamboo water to offer just the right amount of hydration without disrupting the skin’s oil balance, this is the sunscreen that acne-prone skin will crave every single day. 1.35 fl. oz / 40 ml