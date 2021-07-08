ModCloth

A Taste For Texture Midi Dress

$159.00

Product details Item No.100000372830 We now pronounce you the most stylish bride! This white, sleeveless midi dress is a romantic and elegant design that starts the new season of life spent alongside your love. As you stride down the aisle, your guests and your beloved will be left in awe by the textured fabric, flattering sash tie, and feminine sweetheart neckline on this gorgeous bridal style. Polyester. Hand wash. Fabric does not provide stretch. Fully lined. Back zipper with hook and eye closure. Removable sash. Imported