Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Goldsign

A Straight Leg Jean

$295.00
At Need Supply
Tailored jeans from Goldsign in Burns Blue. Zip fly with top-button closure. Classic five-pocket styling. Branded back leather tag. Polished goldtone hardware. Straight leg with pressed center crease. Gold topstitching. • Non-Stretch Denim • 100% cotton • Hand wash • Made in USA Sizing Garment Measurements 14” waist 19“ hips 12” rise 30.25” inseam 8.5” leg opening Measurements taken from size 26. Model Measurements Model is in size 26. Model is 5'10" | 31” bust | 26” waist | 37” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Shipping Free 2-Day domestic shipping. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
Dark Wash Jeans Are Officially Back
by Eliza Huber