Tailored jeans from Goldsign in Burns Blue. Zip fly with top-button closure. Classic five-pocket styling. Branded back leather tag. Polished goldtone hardware. Straight leg with pressed center crease. Gold topstitching.
• Non-Stretch Denim
• 100% cotton
• Hand wash
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
14” waist
19“ hips
12” rise
30.25” inseam
8.5” leg opening
Measurements taken from size 26.
Model Measurements
Model is in size 26.
Model is 5'10" | 31” bust | 26” waist | 37” hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
