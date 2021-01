A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born Plus Embellished Mini Dress With Tassel Fringe In White

£90.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

East meets West with our exclusive evening range, A Star Is Born. We’re talking party perfection with statement beading, hand embroidery and pretty prints. Now with a plus-size range, the brand’s red-carpet-worthy maxi dresses and sequinned minis are all specially cut to deliver a flattering fit.