Larry King Hair Care
A Social Life For Your Hair
$23.76
At Cult Beauty
Named after Larry Kings ethos his salon is more than a salon, its somewhere to chat and relax while your tresses are perfectly pampered A Social Life for Your Hair is a hard-working hero that tames strays and lends locks a sleek, glossy finish. Sustainably housed in a chic aluminium tube, the beautiful box is suffused with a medley of wildflower seeds so that should it wind up where it probably shouldnt, the carton will sow some new blooms as it biodegrades.