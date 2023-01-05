Larry King Hair Care

A Social Life For Your Hair

$23.76

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Named after Larry Kings ethos his salon is more than a salon, its somewhere to chat and relax while your tresses are perfectly pampered A Social Life for Your Hair is a hard-working hero that tames strays and lends locks a sleek, glossy finish. Sustainably housed in a chic aluminium tube, the beautiful box is suffused with a medley of wildflower seeds so that should it wind up where it probably shouldnt, the carton will sow some new blooms as it biodegrades.