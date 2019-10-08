B&H Books

A Place At The Table: Fresh Recipes For Meaningful Gatherings

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

Bestselling LifeWay Bible study author Kelly Minter is known not only for her passion for God’s Word, but for her ability to foster community over an inviting, delicious, and nourishing meal. Her own lifelong love for cooking and gardening paired with her many travels to the Amazon with chef Regina Pinto has resulted in rich spiritual and culinary experiences that will inspire your cooking and gatherings. More than an ordinary cookbook, A Place at the Table offers readers a chance to not only approach mealtimes with accessible recipes from a renowned chef, but also hear heartwarming, personal stories from Kelly herself and enjoy some spiritual encouragement too.