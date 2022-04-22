Origins

A Perfect World™antioxidant Cleanser With White Tea

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Origins

Vegetarian (May contain animal derived ingredients) What It Is: This perfect foaming-face wash with antioxidant-rich White Tea, cleansing Coconut and Oat Amino Acid, reaches deep into pores to help detoxify and free skin of harmful, free radical-releasing impurities before they cause oxidation, deterioration and dehydration. Skin is perfectly clean, smooth and refreshed. Dermatologist and Ophthalmologist Tested. We Formulate Without: Parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffin, diethanolamine (DEA), polyethylene beads & animal ingredients (except cruelty-free honey & beeswax).