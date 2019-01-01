Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Keap
A Perfect Escape Candle
$39.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Keap
Featured in 1 story
The Fashion Person's Guide To Holiday Gifts
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
Tokyo Factory
Seven Seas Soy Candle
$18.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Sunday Forever x Surf Lodge
Stay Candle
$42.00
from
Sunday Forever
BUY
Eleventh + Grand
Pumpkin Spice Candle
$18.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Diptyque
Roses Scented Candle
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Décor
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted