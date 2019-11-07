AMERICAN WEST BOOKS

A New Way To Food: 100 Recipes To Encourage A Healthy Relationship With Food, Nourish Your Beautiful Body, And Celebrate Real Wellness For Life

$18.39

Buy Now Review It

Discover a body-positive approach to food through nourishing recipes, -heart-opening stories, and helpful lessons -on -creating a healthy relationship with food. Maggie Battista struggled with eating and dieting her whole life, until she discovered the foods and recipes that made her finally see herself as worthy of good health. In this kind and generous cookbook she shares the -more than 100 mostly wholesome, mainly -dairy-free, -plant-based, and always refined sugar&ndash-free recipes that helped -her -find -her -way to -good -health, lose 70 pounds, and rid herself of years -of chronic aches and pains. -With stories that chronicle -her -struggles, victories, and lessons from finally reconciling her relationship with food- tips and advice on changing your own approach to food- and recipes for every time of day and occasion- A New Way to Food is the playbook for seeing yourself with kinder eyes and enjoying every meal along the way.