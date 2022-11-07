Monica Murphy

A Million Kisses In Your Lifetime: A Lancaster Prep Novel

New York Times bestselling author Monica Murphy takes you back to the Lancaster Prep world with a deeply romantic story about the most popular girl at school - and the boy who becomes completely obsessed with her. Wren Beaumont is many things. Beautiful. Smart. Sweet. Innocent. At Lancaster Prep, the girls love her. They all want to be her friend. Only I see Wren for who she really is. A repressed little virgin who keeps her feelings locked up so tight she's probably close to bursting. She thinks she's above us all. Even me. I shouldn't be drawn to her. She's not my type. Until we're forced to work together in class and realize we might have more things in common than we originally thought. Soon enough I find myself completely obsessed. I will do anything for this girl to make her fall in love with me. Anything. *Novels set in the Lancaster Prep world: Things I Wanted to Say (but never did) The Reluctant Bride The Ruthless Groom The Reckless Union Promises We Meant to Keep