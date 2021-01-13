Peugeot Freres

A Lovely Working Hand Painted Vintage Peugeot Freres Coffee Grinder Made In France In The 1900’s And Found In Normandy France

A lovely Vintage Coffee grinder found in France. I think it is a Peugeot Freres. It has been beautifully hand painted on all sides with lovely flower patterns. Back in the early 1800’s, the Peugeot brothers Jean-Pierre II and Jean-Frédéric took their father’s grain mill in Valentigney, Montbéliard and transformed it into a steel foundry, where they made products as diverse as saws, springs, umbrella frames, as well as pepper and coffee grinders. They are still making the famous cars today. This one is nice and clean with a nice aged patina and could easily be displayed in the house or used everyday. There are a few Coffee grinders that you see in France, but this is a nice example and it is amazing that it still works so well producing a lovely ground coffee. It just has some marks due to age but no cracks or damage to the wood that I can see. It's mechanism turns well & the drawer & lid both open well. It is certainly a solid & quality manufactured product. Dimensions Approximately Width : 14.5 cm Height to top of handle: 20.5 cm Weight 0.891 kg Found in Normandy France and shipped with a tracking number.