ShopGirlsTrip

A Lot Going On At The Moment T-shirt

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Stay on-trend with this updated Swift t-shirt: Debuting at the Eras concert, this updated version of Taylor's classic t-shirt is the perfect way to do just that. With the phrase "a lot going on at the moment," you'll be able to show off your love for Taylor while also staying on-trend.