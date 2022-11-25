Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Kate Spade New York
A-line Wool Blend Coat
$398.00
$299.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Jacquard Double-breasted Crop Blazer In Plaid
BUY
$84.00
$168.00
Madewell
Madewell
Plus Airpuff Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket
BUY
$64.99
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
Carville Oversized Peacoat In Insuluxe Fabric
BUY
$174.00
$348.00
Madewell
Damson Madder
Gilda Recycled Quilted Long Belted Coat
BUY
£175.00
Damson Madder
More from Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
A-line Wool Blend Coat
BUY
$299.90
$398.00
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York
Pavé Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
BUY
$23.92
$58.00
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York
Patisserie Pleated 3d Croissant Clutch
BUY
$448.00
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Crush Flats
BUY
$198.00
Kate Spade New York
More from Outerwear
Madewell
Jacquard Double-breasted Crop Blazer In Plaid
BUY
$84.00
$168.00
Madewell
Madewell
Plus Airpuff Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket
BUY
$64.99
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
Carville Oversized Peacoat In Insuluxe Fabric
BUY
$174.00
$348.00
Madewell
Damson Madder
Gilda Recycled Quilted Long Belted Coat
BUY
£175.00
Damson Madder
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted