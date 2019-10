J. Crew

A-line Midi Skirt In Duchess Satin

$148.00 $96.20

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Proof you can get all dressed up without the dress: this statement-making skirt, with a feminine flared silhouette, that's cut from our luminous duchess satin. Pair it with a crisp button-up or a simple black turtleneck, and you're ready to party.