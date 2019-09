Lulus

A La Tart White And Yellow Lemon Print Wrap Dress

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! The Lulus A La Tart White and Yellow Lemon Print Wrap Dress is all you need to serve up a sweet and sassy look! Bold and refreshing lemon print embellishes this flirty wrap dress, composed of lightweight, woven fabric. Short sleeves frame the surplice bodice, while ties cinch the waist above the flaring mini skirt. Skirt is lined; bodice is not. 100% Rayon. Hand Wash Cold. Imported.