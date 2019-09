ModCloth

A Joy To Be Blissful A-line Dress

$75.00 $24.97

Buy Now Review It

At Mod Outlet

Adrift on the carefree vibes this black dress provides, you saunter through the day feeling leisurely as can be! Fluttery cap sleeves which extended to bodice ruffles give this ModCloth-exclusive frock added movement, as its metallic zipper and self ties leave you with a sense of pure sartorial satisfaction.