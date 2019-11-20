Grow Wild Studio

Audre Lorde (February 18, 1934 – November 17, 1992) was a Carribean-American writer, radical feminist, womanist, lesbian, and civil rights activist. Her emphasis on revolution and change continues to be inspirational to women worldwide. The Feminist Alphabet Series is an ongoing art project of limited edition silkscreened children's items, prints, and tote bags designed to celebrate inspirational and important women in the world.