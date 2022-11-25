Jo Loves

A Home Candle

Notes of fresh pine weave beautifully together with aromatic lavender, incense and amber to create a wonderfully warm and comforting fragrance. From 6 October to 31 December 2022, Jo Loves will donate 28p from the sale of every Christmas Trees Home Candle to Magic Breakfast (Charity No. 1102510), a charity close to Jo’s heart. Magic Breakfast is a charity dedicated to preventing hunger as a barrier to education. They do this by providing nutritious breakfasts to hungry children in schools across the UK. Find out more about Magic Breakfast here.