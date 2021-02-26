Mario Badescu

A.h.a Botanical Body Soap

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Designed to leave skin feeling thoroughly clean and refreshed, Mario Badescu's A.H.A. Botanical Body Soap is formulated with an invigorating blend of fruit enzymes, Ginseng, and Linden to revitalize skin with every shower. This is the perfect body wash for all skin types whether you have dull, dry skin or oily, troubled skin. If you experience surface blemishes on your body, follow the A.H.A. Botanical Body Soap with our Special Cleansing Lotion O. If you have dry, bumpy skin, use our Papaya Body Lotion after showering to help further brighten and smooth. Key Benefits: Vegan Paraben-free Gluten-free