The Home Edit

A Guide To Organizing

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

There's decorating, and then there's organizing. From the Instagram-sensation home experts, here is an accessible, room-by-room guide to establishing new order in your home. The Home Edit walks you through paring down your belongings in every room, arranging them in a stunning and easy-to-find way (hello, labels!), and maintaining the system so you don't need another do-over in six months. When you're done, you'll not only know exactly where to find things, but you'll also love the way it looks. This book is filled with how-to photos and detailed tips, from placing plastic dishware in a drawer where little hands can reach to categorizing pantry items by color.