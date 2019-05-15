White Lotus

A Grade Jade Facial Roller (double)

£36.99

When rolling, start on the right side of the face (this is the way energy was traditionally thought to flow on the face). Roll from the chin on the right side up towards the ear 5-10 times. Repeat this slowly moving up the cheek and face rolling across each area 5-10 times. Repeat on the left side. Roll across and upwards on all areas of the forehead. The roller can also be used on the delicate throat area. The whole procedure should take about 5 minutes. Can be used with or without serums.