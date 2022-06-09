Drunk Elephant

A-gloei™ Maretinol Oil

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A gentle dose of retinol clarifies, refines, and smooths uneven, blemished, textured, or aging skin. It also evens out tone, reducing discoloration and boosting skin’s natural glow, while ceramides replenish the skin barrier and improve elasticity. Antioxidant- and omega-rich virgin marula oil (which makes up 95% of the formula!) replenishes essential moisture and reduces the appearance of redness, bringing skin back to its healthiest, most youthful state.