A Duke, The Lady, And A Baby

An Amazon Best of the Month Selection A Publishers Weekly Summer Reads 2020 Editors’ Pick “Smart and witty . . . the perfect historical read.” —Julia Quinn, #1 New York Times bestselling author “Vanessa Riley at her finest.” —Sarah MacLean, New York Times bestselling author “I was delighted. Readers on the lookout for Black or disabled characters in historical romance will not want to miss this.” —New York Times Book Review A ground-breaking, empowering, and sexy story from acclaimed author Vanessa Riley that fans of Beverly Jenkins, Evie Dunmore, and Alyssa Cole won’t be able to put down. Join these Rogues & Remarkable Women as they fight for their status, their families…and true love. When headstrong West Indian heiress Patience Jordan questioned her English husband's mysterious suicide, she lost everything: her newborn son, Lionel, her fortune—and her freedom. Falsely imprisoned, she risks her life to be near her child—until The Widow's Grace gets her hired as her own son’s nanny. But working for his unsuspecting new guardian, Busick Strathmore, Duke of Repington, has perils of its own. Especially when Patience discovers his military strictness belies an ex-rake of unswerving honor—and unexpected passion . . . A wounded military hero, Busick is determined to resolve his dead cousin’s dangerous financial dealings for Lionel’s sake. But his investigation is a minor skirmish compared to dealing with the forthright, courageous, and alluring Patience. Somehow, she's breaking his rules, and sweeping past his defenses. Soon, between formidable enemies and obstacles, they form a fragile trust—but will it be enough to save the future they long to dare together? “One of the best historicals I’ve read in years.” —Kristan Higgins, New York Times bestselling author “Expertly crafted romance.” —Publishers Weekly, STARRED review