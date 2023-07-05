Bloomsbury

A Court Of Thorns And Roses By Sarah J. Maas

Feyre is a huntress. And when she sees a deer in the forest being pursued by a wolf, she kills the predator and takes its prey to feed herself and her two sisters. But the wolf was not what it seemed, and Feyre cannot predict the high price she will have to pay for its death ... Dragged away from her family for the murder of a faerie, Feyre discovers that her captor, his face obscured by a jewelled mask, is hiding even more than his piercing green eyes suggest. Feyre's presence at his court is closely guarded, and as she begins to learn why, her feelings for Tamlin turn from hostility to passion and the faerie lands become an even more dangerous place. Feyre must fight to break an ancient curse, or she will lose him forever. Sarah J. Maas is global #1 bestselling author. Her books have sold more than nine million copies and been translated into 37 languages. Discover the sweeping romantic fantasy for yourself. Industry Reviews Thrilling * Hello * Passionate, violent, sexy and daring ... A true page-turner * USA Today * A gorgeously written tale as lush and romantic as it is ferocious ... Absolutely spellbinding * New York Times bestselling author Alexandra Bracken on A Court of Thorns and Roses * Sarah J. Maas is a master of fantasy * HuffPost *