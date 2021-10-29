United States
Vosges Chocolate
A Chocolate Calendar Of Advent
$145.00
At Vosges Chocolate
The wait is over. Vosges' limited edition Chocolate Calendar of Advent has arrived. An homage to Place des Vosges, each brick has been hand-drawn and placed to reveal the magical wonder of Paris during the holiday season. Prepare for daily enchantment as you count down the days of December with our limited-edition advent box. Behind every numbered door an array of holiday ‘haut-chocolat’ awaits you, caramels, mini exotic chocolate bars, and even happy hedgehogs and magical gnomes.! The perfect holiday chocolate gift for a passionate foodie – self-gifting encouraged.