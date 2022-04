9seed

9seed Tunisia Cover Up Caftan

$213.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Crinkled gauze V neck and short sleeves Raw edges On-seam hip pockets Shell: 100% cotton Hand wash Made in the USA Style #NSEED30187 Crinkled cotton gauze lends an airy feel to this simple 9seed cover-up caftan. A raw hem gives the piece a more casual feel (which is exactly what you want on vacation, right?)