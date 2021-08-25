Seb Brown

9ct Gold Neapolitan Multi-stone Signet Ring

Editor's Notes Showcasing the designer's distinctive, roughly refined aesthetic, the Neapolitan ring is Seb Brown's trademark signet ring design. Handmade from polished 9 carat gold in the designer's Melbourne studio, this small, round signet ring is cast with a glittering assortment of vibrant coloured gems. Baguette cut citrine and round cut tsavorite garnet, turquoise and sapphire stones all feature across the face and shoulders for an opulent finish that changes in different lights. The designer’s experimental design process means every piece is unique - often varying in colour, shape and texture for a truly organic finish that's perfect for injecting a burst of individuality into your everyday jewellery line-up. "There is a graphic element to my work, particularly with the use of negative space and how I lay out stones. Texture also comes into play, which is much easier to achieve in metal than on screen or paper." - Seb Brown Read more Features Gold signet ring Small round face Baguette cut citrine Round cut tsavorite garnet, turquoise and sapphire High-polished finish Tapering band Handmade in Melbourne COMPOSITION & SIZE 9ct Gold; Citrine; Tsavorite Garnet; Turquoise; Pink Sapphire; Blue Sapphire Feature L: 2cm, Feature W: 2cm Read more About Seb Brown Seb Brown launched his eponymous jewellery line in 2010, drawing on his background in graphic design to create roughly refined pieces, made distinctive by their use of texture and negative space. Handcrafted in Melbourne, Brown’s trademark signet rings perfectly capture the brand’s signature sense of immediacy with glittering clusters of vividly coloured gems cast into solid gold or sterling silver. The experimental design process means every piece is unique - often varying in colour, shape and texture for a truly organic finish that's perfect for injecting a burst of individuality into your everyday jewellery line-up. Read more