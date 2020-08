Story MFG

Eden Shibori-dye Organic Cotton Shirt Dress

£540.00 £324.00

Story mfg.’s blue and white checked Eden shirt dress is shibori dyed by hand using natural ingredients, demonstrating the label’s sustainable mindset. It’s made in India from organic cotton – selected for its biodegradable qualities – and has a tiered skirt with stitched pleats. Harmonise the voluminous proportions with chunky sandals.