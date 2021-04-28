New Balance

990 V5 Sneaker

$184.95

50% Leather, 50% Synthetic Made in US Rubber sole Heritage Style: The 990v5 is an iconic sneaker, built with a pigskin and mesh upper in a classic running silhouette designed to look amazing anywhere from morning run to runway With a legacy that spans over three decades, this timeless go-to sets the industry standard. Designed without compromise, the 990v5 blends the perfect combination of cushioning and stability. The result: a shoe that looks and feels as good on your morning run as it does on the runway. The Made in the USA 990v5.