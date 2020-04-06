Savvy & Sorted

96 Premium Chalkboard Labels With Erasable Chalk Pen

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

You will never have kitchen envy again! Now you can achieve organizational bliss with Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels & Chalk Marker Set. With 96 reusable chalk label stickers (liquid chalk marker included) you will have so much fun labeling your home from top to bottom. Chalk stickers are super easy to use, wiping clean with water and adhesive can be removed, replaced and reused over and over! We can't wait to see what you create!