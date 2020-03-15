Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Fun Factory
$119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Wearable strapless strap on dildos for women and vibrators for women. Made of medical grade body-safe non-porous hypoallergenic silicone | 100% WATERPROOF for pool or bath time play and easy cleaning.
Need a few alternatives?
Unbound
Bender
$69.00
from
Unbound Babes
BUY
Booty Sparks
Red Heart Gem Anal Plug In Small
$14.95
from
PinkCherry
BUY
B-Vibe
Rimming Plug Petite
$145.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
B-Vibe
Triplet Anal Beads
$140.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
More from Fun Factory
Fun Factory
Mr. Boss Vibrator
C$99.00
from
Good For Her
BUY
Fun Factory
Miss Bi G5 Dual Action Vibe
C$239.00
from
Womyns' Ware
BUY
Fun Factory
B Balls
$40.00
from
Babeland
BUY
Fun Factory
Bi Stronic Fusion
$199.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Unbound
Bender
$69.00
from
Unbound Babes
BUY
Booty Sparks
Red Heart Gem Anal Plug In Small
$14.95
from
PinkCherry
BUY
B-Vibe
Rimming Plug Petite
$145.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
B-Vibe
Triplet Anal Beads
$140.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted