95/5 Feather/down Wedge Pillow (large)

Wedge pillows offer knee, back and neck support for reading in bed. This superior quality feather/down blend offers more support than down alone. All of Cuddledown's pillow fabrics are double stitched and downproof. Made using responsibly sourced down, certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by Control Union. Tested for harmful substances and certified to the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®. Each pillow is made in USA by Cuddledown using fine imported materials.