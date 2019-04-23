Search
Champion x Susan Alexandra

93eighteen Sneaker

$100.00
At Urban Outfitters
93Eighteen Champion sneaker featuring prints + logos by Susan Alexandra. Best known for her colorful hand-painted jewelry and purses, Susan makes whimsical designs to dazzle your inner child. Exclusively available at Urban Outfitters.
Susan Alexandra Lends Her Whimsy To Champion
by Emily Ruane