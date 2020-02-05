Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Brava
Brava Oven
$1095.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Brava
Healthy, delicious meals at the touch of a button Cook 2-4x faster than convection & toaster ovens 10 appliances in 1 ($1,800+ value) Cook multiple foods at the same time No preheat, 500° in 1 second
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless St
$379.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Ovalware
Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Zwilling
Pro 7-piece Knife Block Set
$647.50
$238.50
from
Verishop
BUY
BLACK+DECKER
Airswivel Lightweight Upright Cleaner
$79.99
$70.67
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Brava
Brava Starter Set
$1095.00
from
Brava
BUY
promoted
Le Creuset
5.25-quart Deep Round Oven
$325.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
BZY
Cute Cat Tea Mug & Steeper
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless St
$379.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted