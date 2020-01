Sanctuary

Timeless Plaid Duster Jacket

$169.00 $64.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Professional plaid takes an off-duty turn in a long and lean duster that pairs perfectly with just about anything in your wardrobe. 49" length (size 2X). Front single-button closure. Notched collar. Front patch pockets. Unlined. 87% polyester, 12% rayon, 1% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Encore