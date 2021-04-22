Vera Wang

’90s Y2k Slip Dress

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

✨ DESCRIPTION ✨ stunning baby pink vera wang slip dress. has tiny ruffles and lace along the bust. the straps are adjustable. the sweetest little slip dress <3 ✨ CONDITION ✨ in great shape ✨ MEASUREMENTS AND SIZE INFO ✨ Marked size M but please see measurements to determine fit. would best fit an S. Pit to pit: 16.5in Waist: 16.5in Length: 33in Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.