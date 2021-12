H&M

90s Straight High Waist Jeans

$29.99 $21.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Straight-cut, 5-pocket pants in cotton twill. High waist, zip fly, and dropped gusset. Straight legs with a slit at outside of hems. Size The model is 176cm/5'9" and wears a size XL Composition Cotton 99%, Spandex 1% Art. No. 1034881001