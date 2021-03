Redone

90s Ribbed Cap Sleeve Tee

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Not much is quite as easy, or flattering, as a simple tee, and cool ribbing offers this one a chic finish. With a snug fit and feminine capped sleeves, it's sure to be a favorite go-to for your high-rise jeans, skirts, trousers and pretty much anything else. - Crewneck - Fitted - Cap sleeve - Ribbed - Slightly cropped, raw hem