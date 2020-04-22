Levi's

’90s Made In Usa Levi’s 501 Sz. 30 31 32 Tagged 33

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Made in USA 1990s red tab Levi 501's in stonewashed blue. Tagged 33x30, but waist measures smaller (about 32). See measurements below and compare to a pair of jeans in your closet to ensure the best fit. - 100% cotton - Year of production: 1996 - Branded Levi's button fly - Good vintage condition. Fading throughout. Fraying at pockets and minor fraying at hem. Thinning fabric at crotch. Small hole (approx the size of a pencil eraser) at corner of back pocket. Hole in outer coin pocket that doesn't penetrate to pant leg. - Style # 501-0193 Approx. measurements lying flat: Waist: 16" [doubled 32"] Rise: 12" (high rise) Hip (measured at base of fly): 22.5" [doubled 45"] Inseam: 30.5" Leg opening: 7.75"