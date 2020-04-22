United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Levi's
’90s Made In Usa Levi’s 501 Sz. 30 31 32 Tagged 33
$36.00
At Etsy
Made in USA 1990s red tab Levi 501's in stonewashed blue. Tagged 33x30, but waist measures smaller (about 32). See measurements below and compare to a pair of jeans in your closet to ensure the best fit. - 100% cotton - Year of production: 1996 - Branded Levi's button fly - Good vintage condition. Fading throughout. Fraying at pockets and minor fraying at hem. Thinning fabric at crotch. Small hole (approx the size of a pencil eraser) at corner of back pocket. Hole in outer coin pocket that doesn't penetrate to pant leg. - Style # 501-0193 Approx. measurements lying flat: Waist: 16" [doubled 32"] Rise: 12" (high rise) Hip (measured at base of fly): 22.5" [doubled 45"] Inseam: 30.5" Leg opening: 7.75"