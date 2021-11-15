Fc

’90s Cream Popcorn Crinkle Short Sleeve Top

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Thrilling

-FC cream, 2 tone, ombre, 3/4 quarter sleeve textured popcorn top. Has a scoop neckline and is super stretchy! Can be worn as a crop top scrunched up. -Size: Tag doesn’t state size but is very stretchy! Can fit Sizes S-XL. (PLEASE REVIEW MEASUREMENTS BELOW ALSO) -Era: 1990’s -Materials: 85% polyester, 15% spandex -Origin: Made in China -Care: Hand Wash NOTE: *Clothing colors may look slightly different in person due to light exposure in the photos* *TIP: Best to compare these measurements with a piece of clothing that you already own* *TIP measure yourself and compare with our measurements!* *Measurements are rough* -Length: Stretches to 27.5in -Bust: Stretches to 48in -Waist: Stretches to 48in -Sleeves: Stretches to 12in -Condition: Excellent This item is sold from an excellent, highly rated vintage boutique in Chicago, IL.