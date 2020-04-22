Champion

Vintage 90s Champion Sweatshirt Jumper Champion Script Logo Crewneck Champion Pullover Blue Faded L Size Label : Champion Label Size : L Made in Mexico Materials from 50% Cotton 50% polyester Used Item With Condition 8/10 (80%) Got a faded, please refer the picture attached. No tear. Lay Down Flat Measurement : - Width (armpit to armpit) : 23” - Length (shoulder to end of garment): 27”